Ashrafi seeks action against those who visited Israel on Pakistani passports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday urged the government to take legal action against those who visited Israel on the Pakistani passports.

He, in a communique along with other PUC leadership, made it clear that Pakistan had a very clear and explicit stance on the Palestinian issue and the delegation, which held a meeting with the Israeli president were not representatives of Pakistani people and the state.

He asked the quarters concerned to hold a thorough investigation into the matter on priority.

He said the delegation visited Israel had tried to tarnish the image of Pakistan and Islam. The nation and the state of Pakistan stood by Palestinians for their just cause, he added. Ashrafi said Pakistan would not recognize Israel at any cost and in any circumstances.

He said Kashmir and Palestine were burning issues of the Islamic world, and without their resolutions, peace and stability in the world could not be possible.

He said Israeli government had disgraced all the international resolutions including the United Nations (UN) by allowing the Jewish settlers to forcefully enter in Masajid-Al-Aqsa.

He expressed the hope that a series of atrocities committed by Israeli forces on Palestinians and indignity of Masajid-e-Aqsa would come to an end soon.

Ashrafi urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UN to take notice on disgrace of Masajid-e-Aqsa by Israeli forces.

Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Noman Haashir, Maulana Mohammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Abu Bakr Hamid Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqil Awan, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Saad Allah Shafiq, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Patafi, Allama Tahir-ul-Hasan, Allama Pir Zubair Abid, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar and others were present on the occasion.