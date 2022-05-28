GB CM booked after PTI long march; Karachi leaders seek protective bails

GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders and activists who are facing a barrage of cases against them for violating Section 144 and under the MPO 16 after the party’s long march, another high-profile case was lodged on Friday against the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister with the Hassanabdal police.

According to details, an FIR was registered against GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in Hassanabdal police station. It was alleged in the FIR that during PTI long march, GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid’s security guards opened fire on the security officials deployed to thwart the march.

The CM’s chief security officer was also booked in the case. The FIR further said that CM Khursheed and his security team kept on firing bullets and raising slogans.

Meanwhile, Fearing arrests, the PTI leaders have started approaching courts to seek protective bails. Party leaders Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Firdaus Shamim Naqvi Arsalan Taj and others reached the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday and prayed to the court to bar the police from arresting them in connection with two cases registered against them in Ferozabad and Soldier Bazaar police stations of Karachi.

Similarly, PTI Karachi President and MPA Bilal Ghaffar also went to the SHC along with his counsel Abdul Majeed Khoso in connection with the hearing of his petition against the raid on his home and his arrest.

LHC SEEKS REPORT FOR NOT RELEASING PTI ACTIVISTS

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Punjab home department to immediately submit to it a report for not releasing the PTI workers arrested in connection with the party’s long march.

During the hearing of the case of detention of PTI workers, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz inquired from the government’s counsel to tell as to why those taken into custody had not been released so far.

He also asked them to inform the court of the number of people getting injured and dying as well as the damage caused to people’s properties during the march