Twitteratis unhappy with PTI’s ‘short-lived march’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) much-hyped long march that was supposed to be attended by at least two million people and would have continued till the announcement of snap polls by the “imported government” met its abrupt end on Thursday morning after PTI Chairman Imran Khan called the sit-in off.

In an early morning announcement, the former premier said he would come back again after six days if the government failed to announce early polls by the time.

Before the march, Imran had repeatedly said that they would not go home unless elections were announced by the government. Similar remarks were echoed by another PTI leader today’s morning who termed the marchers’ presence in Islamabad “the dawn of true people power”.

The anti-climatic end to the march did not go unnoticed by the Twitterati who used the opportunity to give a much-needed light-hearted take on the topic sans politics.

Singer, comedian Ali Aftab Saeed, who hosts a vlog, was disappointed to find out the sit-in had been called off, and that he won’t be getting a chance to ‘analyse’ the political situation with a ‘bigger lineup of panellists’.

Another Twitter user drew a hilarious analogy between the PTI chief’s six-day ultimatum and Shahrukh Khan’s six-day plan for fellow actor Saif Ali Khan in the Bollywood movie Kal Ho Na Ho.

Referring to the previous sit-ins staged by the PTI, a Twitter user was curious to know where Imran Khan was, whereas another found the march to be too “short lived”.

Concern was also abound regarding both the local and overseas supporters of the party, who have shown a staunch, unrelenting support to their party.

However, a comparison between the duration of the sit-in and Aamir Liaquat’s “marriages” took the cake.