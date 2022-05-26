NATIONAL

Balochistan CM Bizenjo survives no-trust motion

By News Desk

The no-confidence motion filed in the Balochistan Assembly against Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo failed on Thursday as the movers could not show the support of the required MPAs in the house.

Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asghar Achakzai of the Awami National Party (ANP) and others had submitted a no-confidence motion against the incumbent chief minister.

Constitutionally, 13 members were required to be present in the house and support the no-confidence motion for admissibility, however, only 11 members were present at the provincial assembly in support of the no-confidence motion.

Subsequently, Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhail said that the no-trust motion cannot be passed as the movers could not produce the required number of signatures.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had promised to support our no-confidence motion when we supported them against former prime minister Imran Khan,” Jam Kamal told reporters.

The former Balochistan chief minister also lashed out at the present government for what he called the worst governance and corruption.

He added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be approached to take action against the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members who had not supported party policy.

Previous articleGlobal media watchdog urges govt to stop targeting journalists
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Global media watchdog urges govt to stop targeting journalists

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged the PML-N-led government to immediately drop its investigations against journalists Sami Abraham, Arshad Sharif,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam terms Imran’s election ultimatum a ‘face-saving’ attempt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s ultimatum to the government to announce...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir on the edge as condemnations go on against Yasin’s conviction

SRINAGAR: In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations have strongly denounced the sentence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders booked over ‘vandalism, arson’ charges during Azadi March

Islamabad police on Thursday booked PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders of his party in two separate cases over allegations of arson and...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB summons four accused in Farah Khan case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday summoned four accused in the assets beyond means case of Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Khan, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to strengthen trade, economic ties with Iran

DAVOS: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to strengthen fraternal ties with Iran in all areas of mutual interest. Talking to his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kashmir on the edge as condemnations go on against Yasin’s conviction

SRINAGAR: In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations have strongly denounced the sentence...

Warner praises Pakistan’s hospitality during Australia tour

Xi Jinping looks to improve, strengthen China’s public complaint management system

‘We compare Abdullah Shafique with Williamson and Dravid’ says Babar Azam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.