Balochistan CM Bizenjo survives no-trust motion

The no-confidence motion filed in the Balochistan Assembly against Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo failed on Thursday as the movers could not show the support of the required MPAs in the house.

Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asghar Achakzai of the Awami National Party (ANP) and others had submitted a no-confidence motion against the incumbent chief minister.

Constitutionally, 13 members were required to be present in the house and support the no-confidence motion for admissibility, however, only 11 members were present at the provincial assembly in support of the no-confidence motion.

Subsequently, Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhail said that the no-trust motion cannot be passed as the movers could not produce the required number of signatures.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had promised to support our no-confidence motion when we supported them against former prime minister Imran Khan,” Jam Kamal told reporters.

The former Balochistan chief minister also lashed out at the present government for what he called the worst governance and corruption.

He added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be approached to take action against the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members who had not supported party policy.