IHC prevents government from ‘harassing’ PTI leadership

By Staff Report
A Pakistani youth takes s selfie with a poster of World Cup cricket hero turned politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) party Imran Khan, in Islamabad on July 30, 2018. - Pakistan's World Cup cricket hero Imran Khan is set to become prime minister of the nuclear-armed nation of 207 million, with an economy inching toward crisis and perennial conflict on its borders. Running the country will take considerable statecraft from Khan's relatively inexperienced party. He brings charisma, international name recognition and a sizeable election victory, though not enough to form a majority government. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to stop “harassing” and detaining the leadership and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted a hearing on a petition moved by PTI against the closure of highways and the expected detention of its leaders and workers in Islamabad.

The court directed the law enforcement agencies to not harass peaceful protestors and issued notices to the Islamabad police chief, chief commissioner and deputy commissioner.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah said unbridled protests cannot be allowed in the capital and asked how will miscreants be dealt with if they reach Islamabad under the guise of protestors?

It merits mention here the PTI approached the high court under Article 199 of the Constitution, requesting it to stop the administration from sealing the roads and arresting people.

The PTI accused police of detaining hundreds of its supporters in raids that started early Tuesday. A policeman was killed during one of the raids, when an unidentified person opened fire at a raiding police party.

The operation was an attempt to foil the march seeking to force the government into calling early elections, the PTI said.

Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for the party, said police launched the operation shortly after midnight on Monday. Homes of the party’s supporters were still being raided on Tuesday morning and at least 400 supporters from the party were arrested across the country, Chaudhry said.

Khan condemned the arrests on Twitter. Authorities confirmed the raids but refused to share details about any arrests.

Previous articlePoliceman killed in nationwide violent crackdown on PTI leaders, activists
Staff Report

