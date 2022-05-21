NATIONAL

World Bank’s Country Director calls on CM Balochistan

By APP

QUETTA:World Bank Country Director to Pakistan, Mr. Benshssine Najy along with his technical team called on the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo here on Friday.
Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri was also present on the occasion.
The ongoing and proposed projects of the World Bank was discussed and the proposals and measures for increasing the assistance of the World Bank were reviewed in detail.
The Country Director expressed confidence in the development policy of the Government of Balochistan and assured that he also agreed to increase support for the development of water resources, agriculture, energy and human resource sectors.
Expressing his views on the occasion, the chief minister said that Balochistan was a vast province and the best projects were needed to improve the economic and social life of the people here.
He welcomed the increase in assistance from the World Bank. “We are grateful to the World Bank for this invaluable assistance,” he said adding that his government wants the World Bank to provide grants instead of loans and reduce the markup of loans for the people of Balochistan.
“Our priorities are climate change, human resource development, education and vocational training, employment, water, agriculture and energy development”, he said this to WB’s country director.

APP

