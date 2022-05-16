US senator calls on Biden admin to revive ‘incredibly important’ Pakistan ties

WASHINGTON: United States Senator Chris Murphy, while underscoring the importance of Pakistan-US relations, said the relationship has endured the test of time.

Murphy, who is also the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counter-Terrorism of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said: “As with every bilateral relationship, there are ups and downs but this one (Pakistan-US relations) has endured the test of time and I look forward to continuing to grow it for next 75 years.”

In his special message for 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the 75th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said that the relations were “incredibly important”.

“Obviously this is as important a relationship as exists for us in the United States Senate.”

Highlighting the contributions of the US towards the socio-economic development of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said: “We have devoted significant resources through USAID projects to build up Pakistani democracy, to work together on joint security projects.”

Pakistan’s envoy in Washington Masood Khan welcomed the statement by Senator Murphy. He said Senator Murphy was a true friend of Pakistan on the Hill and an advocate of closer US-Pakistan ties.

He said Senator Murphy had rightly pointed out that Pakistan-US ties have stood the test of time and have become resilient. This relationship, Ambassador Masood said, will bounce back with economic content at the centre.

To celebrate 75 years of establishment of Pakistan-US relations, the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. has drawn up a series of programs including organising events to showcase the strengths of Pakistan-US relations, mutual areas of cooperation in critically important sectors, projection and promotion of people-to-people contacts and most importantly highlighting the important contributions being made by Pak-American citizens both in Pakistan as well as in the United States.