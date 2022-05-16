NATIONAL

US senator calls on Biden admin to revive ‘incredibly important’ Pakistan ties

By Staff Report
A State Department contractor adjust a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) - GM1EB2K0EFQ01

WASHINGTON: United States Senator Chris Murphy, while underscoring the importance of Pakistan-US relations, said the relationship has endured the test of time.

Murphy, who is also the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counter-Terrorism of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said: “As with every bilateral relationship, there are ups and downs but this one (Pakistan-US relations) has endured the test of time and I look forward to continuing to grow it for next 75 years.”

In his special message for 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the 75th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said that the relations were “incredibly important”.

“Obviously this is as important a relationship as exists for us in the United States Senate.”

Highlighting the contributions of the US towards the socio-economic development of Pakistan, Senator Murphy said: “We have devoted significant resources through USAID projects to build up Pakistani democracy, to work together on joint security projects.”

Pakistan’s envoy in Washington Masood Khan welcomed the statement by Senator Murphy. He said Senator Murphy was a true friend of Pakistan on the Hill and an advocate of closer US-Pakistan ties.

He said Senator Murphy had rightly pointed out that Pakistan-US ties have stood the test of time and have become resilient. This relationship, Ambassador Masood said, will bounce back with economic content at the centre.

To celebrate 75 years of establishment of Pakistan-US relations, the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. has drawn up a series of programs including organising events to showcase the strengths of Pakistan-US relations, mutual areas of cooperation in critically important sectors, projection and promotion of people-to-people contacts and most importantly highlighting the important contributions being made by Pak-American citizens both in Pakistan as well as in the United States.

Previous articleMeasures being taken to enhance trade with C. Asian countries: minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Measures being taken to enhance trade with C. Asian countries: minister

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said Pakistan has been taking special measures to further enhance trade ties and connectivity with Central Asian countries...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC upholds verdict to end encroachments in Karachi neighbourhood

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday refused to change or suspend its verdict to end encroachments and illegal constructions in the Federal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Power crisis worsens as shortfall reaches 4,250 megawatts

LAHORE: Electricity supplies to homes, businesses and factories across Pakistan have been cut for several hours a day over the past few days as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif orders security for Imran amid life threat

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to "share details" of the danger to his life after the prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Retired diplomat ‘dismissed’ over harassment charges

ISLAMABAD: A former top diplomat was "dismissed" from the service on Sunday over charges of sexually harassing a colleague during his stint as head...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan man continues research after earning doctorate in China

LANZHOU: Aman Khan, a postdoctoral fellow at Lanzhou University in northwest China's Gansu Province, is continuing his microbiology research in China in the hope...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif orders security for Imran amid life threat

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to "share details" of the danger to his life after the prime...

Retired diplomat ‘dismissed’ over harassment charges

Pakistan man continues research after earning doctorate in China

Medvedev still hopeful of playing in Wimbledon

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.