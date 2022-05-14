Opinion

PTI’s multi-million march

No compromise on law and order

By Editorial
0
0

After losing power, PTI chief Imran Khan has become highly dangerous, as he had himself predicted. While speaking at the PTI’s Mardan rally he warned the government to announce polls failing which a sea of people will wash away everything. Coming from a former PM this is a highly irresponsible statement.

Mr Khan told journalists that Instead of handing over the reins of power to the ruling alliance, it would have been better if an atomic bomb had been dropped on Pakistan. Setting aside for a while his usual moralistic posture he made remarks that revealed the Machiavelli in him. He was unhappy that the the Army had not pressured the judiciary and NAB to sentence eight to ten opposition leaders. He said the army should not have discouraged the formation of a PML(N) forward bloc in the Punjab Assembly which wanted to join his party.

- Advertisement -

Such is the level of Mr Khan’s desperation that he has decided to simultaneously take on the establishment and the ruling alliance. He says he had forewarned the establishment that the country’s economy would go into a tailspin if the conspiracy against his government succeeded. Party leader Shireen Mazari was encouraged to go a step further, claiming that everyone knows ‘neutrals’ were not actually neutral during the so-called regime change conspiracy. They were in fact a part of the conspiracy to derail Pakistan on the economic and democratic front.

Fighting on two fronts is likely to lead to misadventure. Instead of getting his perceived grievances resolved through constitutional institutions set up for the purpose like Parliament, the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mr Khan is taking the issues to public rallies where he incites the mobs against those he considers the enemies of the country while other PTI leaders warn of civil war .

At Sialkot the government firmly disallowed the PTI from violating the law by holding a rally at a ground belonging to a minority community. The PTI agreed to hold the rally, meant to be over in a few hours, at an alternate venue. The multi-million march proposed towards the end of the month is likely to turn into a sit-in that will continue till the government announces a timeframe for elections acceptable to Mr Khan. The presence of charged mobs in the capital for days would create problems. To avert this, the PTI will have to reach a prior agreement with the government before the big march is allowed.

Previous articleHeat wave
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Heat wave

Climate change activism, much like some other cause célèbres, seems to have an image problem. Its representation in the media being left to seemingly out-of-touch...
Read more
Comment

Deteriorating Pak-Afghan relations

On 5 February 2022, from inside Afghanistan, certain militants opened fire on Pakistani troops wh6 were on patrol along the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram...
Read more
Comment

Ukraine’s mistake was giving up its nuclear weapons

By: Rubab Zahra Malik National security is a big problem for any country. Every country wants to protect itself from others. To assure the5r defence,...
Read more
Comment

India’s role in rebuilding Afghanistan after Taliban

From time immemorial till the present, India maintained a cordial relation and good understanding with Afghanistan in the interest of the region as well...
Read more
Letters

Open letter to Bilawal Bhutto

Dear Mr Bilawal! I congratulate you with a very heavy heart on taking the oath as a federal minister and on becoming the youngest...
Read more
Letters

Energy crisis

Pakistan’s energy sector is hanging in balance due to inefficiencies, burgeoning circular debt, massive dependence on imported fossil fuels. Pakistan has amalgamated different energy-related...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lawyers announce participation in PTI’s Islamabad march

A large group of lawyers from Faisalabad met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and formally announced their joining of the party on Saturday, according to...

‘Lose land or lose lives’: Indian farmers left with hard choices

Russia to respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to its borders

Taliban’s first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.