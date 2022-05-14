NATIONAL

PTI Sindh lawmaker booked on terror charges

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh police on Saturday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MP and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh under sections of terrorism laws.

The case was registered at Gulshan-e-Maymar police station under sections involving terrorism, attempted murder and threat to kill.

The case was registered on the complaint of a civil servant, Abdul Waleed.

Reports citing sources said that preparations were underway to register more cases against Sheikh.

They further said Sheikh in the past had been able to get a joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe terrorism cases against him. The federation for the first time had set up a JIT on a provincial affair.

LIST OF PTI LEADERS TO BE ARRESTED PREPARED

Meanwhile, the government has prepared a list of 700 PTI leaders and activists who will be arrested by police from across the country ahead of the long march towards Islamabad announced by former prime minister Imran Khan.

The list included some prominent party leaders and they will be arrested following decisions taken during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) huddle in London.

“The list included names of 350 people from Punjab, 200 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 150 from Sindh,” reports said.

Previous articleIndictment of Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case deferred — again
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Indictment of Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case deferred — again

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday deferred until May 21 the indictment of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI leaders, activists arrested as police storm Sialkot rally venue

-- City admin claims Church doesn't want rally on 'its land', offers alternate venue -- Imran says jalsa will go ahead as planned come what...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former Dawn editor made minister

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has appointed Fahd Husain, a career journalist and former editor of Dawn's Islamabad edition, as its special assistant "with immediate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee hits all-time low against dollar

KARACHI: Maintaining its spree of setting new lows for the fourth straight day, Pakistani rupee suffered yet another massive hit on Friday when the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Train accident: Rehman Baba Express derails near Hyderabad

A train accident took place on Friday when a passenger train, Rehman Baba Express, derailed near Hyderabad on its way to Karachi from Peshawar. All...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah says IMF’s agreement’s violation led to surge in dollar rate

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has held previous PTI-led government responsible for the current economic crisis in the country, saying that former prime minister Imran...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

27 killed in fire in Indian capital

NEW DELHI: At least 27 people died and dozens more were injured in a massive fire in a building in the Indian capital New...

After epic run and Masters win, No.1 Scheffler seeks PGA title

Former Dawn editor made minister

Thousands expected to rally across US for abortion rights

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.