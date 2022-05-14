NATIONAL

Govt taking ‘good decisions’ for welfare of people: Hamza

By News Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed confidence in the decisions being taken by the PML-N leadership in London.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to London along with a 10-member delegation for talks with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is in the British capital since November 2019 for medical treatment. For three days, the PML-N leaders held back-to-back meetings to discuss ways to deal with the issues facing the country.

Addressing the media, Hamza said “good decisions” are being taken for the welfare of the people. He also warned the ousted prime minister Imran Khan over his volatile conduct and said the PML-N would teach him a lesson on “how the Constitution is obeyed”.

Responding to a question regarding PTI’s Sialkot public gathering, Hamza made it clear that the party would not be allowed to organise a public gathering on church land which is used for religious purposes.

“I am warning the former PM that he will not be able to find any place to hide when the law proceeds against him. There is evidence against him”, CM Hamza maintained.

“You [Imran] continued making a mockery of the institutions. You did not give respect to court decisions and you constituted politically motivated cases against us. But, the PML-N that will not take revenge from you as the Constitution will take its own path and you will be taught how the Constitution is obeyed”.

The provincial chief executive further said that the PML-N had dealt with the menace of loadshedding in the country but the PTI government was unable to contain the issue.

News Desk

