CCPO Lahore takes SDPOs to task for poor performance in investigation matters

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed upon the need of timely investigation of cases on purely merit basis and completion of challan to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and ensure conviction of criminals.

He was presiding over a high level meeting of all the Circle Officers, at DIG Investigation Office here on Sunday. DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, all the SDPOs of different circles of Lahore police attended the meeting.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of all the Circle Officers. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar briefed the CCPO Lahore about the performance of all the circles.

He expressed his displeasure over the failure of SDPOs to complete the investigation in time and to meet the targets of arresting the Proclaimed Offenders (POs). He reprimanded several SDPOs for their unsatisfactory performance in under investigation cases.

The CCPO said, supervisory officers were responsible for both Operation and Investigation wings, so they should also take serious interest in investigation matters as well. He said the Secretary Prosecution and the District Public Prosecutor during separate meetings with him, have assured their full cooperation to Lahore Police in clearance of the challans.

He further said, in order to provide justice to the victims and bring the culprits to justice, timely and transparent investigation should be carried out. He directed the SDPOs to immediately initiate crack down along with Drug Inspectors on narcotics peddlers and drug injection dealers at and around the Canal.

The CCPO Lahore also directed them to take action against the sellers of black paper and blue light used by citizens on their private vehicles in continuation of the ongoing campaign against unlawful blue light and black paper.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, the Supervisory Officers should ensure hundred percent implementation on the policy to register prompt FIRs and the speedy investigations in the police stations. He said that the shortage of investigating officers in the investigation wing was being met and additional human resource has been provided.

He directed, SDPOs should hold Open Courts for direct hearing of citizens’ grievances. Instead of suppressing the crime, SHOs should immediately register cases and make actual provisions in the FIR according to the committed crime.

He said that pendency of helpline 15 calls and applications at the Front Desk of Police stations should be abolished. He directed that the administrative and managerial issues of the investigation wing should be improved and the nominated case older than one month should not remain under investigation and cleared.

Addressing the SDPOs, Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that they should become crime fighters and bring to book the big drug dealers, thugs, gamblers, shooters and notorious criminals. Bringing the thieves and robbers to book would definitely lessen the rate of interest to crime through preventive action.

He has said that prevention and detection of Crime, citizens-centric policing is top priority of Lahore Police. Investigation Wing will be further strengthened and performance improved by providing it additional force and enhancing capacity building.

The CCPO directed police officers to hold ‘ Khuli Katcehri (Open Courts) in different areas of the city on regular basis to listen to the problems of the citizens.

The CCPO continued in direction to Circle Officers to meet the target of arresting A-category POs. He urged the police officers not to compromise on anything during indiscriminate investigation process or bear any undue pressure by any side.

Bilal Siddique said criminals could get a chance to save themselves from conviction due to poor standard of investigation or lack of interest in completion of challan.

“We have been providing maximum resources to Investigation Wing and equip it with latest technology as better quality of investigation helps to curb crimes,” he added.