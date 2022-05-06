NATIONAL

Blinken congratulates Bilawal on becoming FM

By News Desk

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to congratulate him on becoming the country’s new foreign minister.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal confirmed that he received the call from his American counterpart and thanked him for the felicitations.

Per the tweet, during the phone call, the two sides talked about strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

The two leaders also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region at large.

According to the tweet, the leaders also vowed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.

Bilawal had taken oath as the country’s youngest foreign minister on April 27, breaking the records earlier set by his grandfather and a party leader.

President Arif Alvi had administered the oath to the PPP chairman, who is 33 years, seven months, and six days of age.

Previous articlePakistan bus network gives women a ticket to work and study
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Met Office predicts ‘severe heatwave conditions’ in most parts of Pakistan next week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast "severe heatwave conditions" across Pakistan during the next week, stating that high pressure was likely to grip...
Read more
NATIONAL

Planning minister orders monthly security review meeting on CPEC

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal announced on Friday that a security review meeting will be held every month on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A statement issued...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachiites to pay additional Rs1.4 per unit in May electricity bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday gave the K-Electric (KE) go-ahead to increase the power tariff by Rs1.3863 per unit for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt employees to continue working six days a week

The federal government on Friday announced that government offices would continue to function six days a week. According to a notification issued by the Establishment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says he will give call for Islamabad long march any day after May 20

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday told his party's workers to remain prepared for the long march to Islamabad, saying...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt has decided to crack down on people spreading ‘immoral videos’ on social media: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the government has decided to launch a crackdown on those who defame people by sharing "obscene...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachiites to pay additional Rs1.4 per unit in May electricity bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday gave the K-Electric (KE) go-ahead to increase the power tariff by Rs1.3863 per unit for...

Govt employees to continue working six days a week

Imran says he will give call for Islamabad long march any day after May 20

Govt has decided to crack down on people spreading ‘immoral videos’ on social media: Sanaullah

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.