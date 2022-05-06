NATIONAL

Maryam rubbishes Imran’s claim of foreign conspiracy

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday dismissed allegations by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that a “foreign conspiracy” was hatched to topple his government.

Addressing a public gathering in Fateh Jang, Attock, Maryam said the letter Imran has been referring to as an evidence of foreign conspiracy “does not even exist”, adding that the PTI chief has “lost his mental balance” after losing power in the wake of the no-confidence motion.

She accused Imran of “repeatedly changing his narrative” about the conspiracy.

“Sometimes he cries about conspiracy, sometimes he cries about the letter… Now, he will seek money on roads by showing that letter,” she said.

“He [Imran Khan] said the letter was delivered in March [2022] but now he says he knew about the conspiracy since July [2021],” she added.

Maryam said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is exposing the inabilities of Imran Khan to the nation each day. “Imran Khan did not work himself nor did he let anyone else work,” she added.

She also said that the PTI chief shut down the electricity power plants installed during the tenure of PML-N. “When Usman Buzdar departed after ruling for four years, there was no electricity in Punjab. The PTI said there was no need for the power plants … if there was no need why did we have loadshedding,” she questioned.

The PML-N leader hit out at the ex-PM for his plan to march towards Islamabad, saying Imran’s actual aim is to save Farah Khan — a close friend of his wife Bushra Bibi — against whom the National Accountability Bureau has begun an ‘assets beyond means’ inquiry.

“As soon as Imran realised the impending success of the no-trust motion, he paved the way for Farah to leave the country within a day.”

She asked why Farah left the country if her real estate business was thriving and flourishing in the country, as Imran has claimed. She hinted that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would take measures to bring the woman to the country to face corruption charges.

PML-N has been accusing Imran and the PTI government of using Farah as their “frontperson” to secure bribes in different projects on behalf of the ruling elite.

Maryam also alleged that Imran was more annoyed at Shehbaz becoming the prime minister than his own ouster.

Previous article
News Desk

