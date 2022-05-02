Ganderbal on tourism Map

In 2007 Gh43am Nabi Azad, former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, carved eight new districts out of the existing 14 districts of the state through a cabinet decision thereby raising the tally of districts to 22. Kulgam was carved from Anantnag, Bandipora from Baramulla, Shopian from Pulwama and Ganderbal from the capital city district of Srinagar.

The following year almost all the district offices started functioning from the newly created districts. People of these districts were thrilled and excited as their decades old dream was transformed into reality. The district administrators posted in these newly districts showed vibrance in mitigating the public grievances. People felt a sigh of relief when their issues were redressed without having to travel long distances as earlier. Besides other spheres of life, the tourist resorts of these newly created districts received a big fillip in being explored both by the national and foreign tourists under the new administration. Since I have been residing in Ganderbal, one of these newly created districts, for the last 13 years and have visited most of its resorts during this time. So let me talk about the resorts located in this picturesque district of central Kashmir.

Sonamarg is 94 kms from the capital city Srinagar, in Ganderbal district. The route passes through beautiful locations of Ganderbal, Kangan, Gund, Mammar, Rayil, Kulan, Gangangir, among others. Sonamarg, the meadow of gold, is a heaven of trekking for its trekking routes are beautiful green and frozen around. The magnificent Thajwas Glacier provides a chance to enjoy a sledge ride on snow even in mid-summer. Good quality trout fishes are also available there.

Manasbal Lake is the deepest lake of Kashmir. It is 32 Kms from the heart of Srinagar. The deep clear water of the lake makes it one of the most beautiful and attractive lakes surrounded by the natural beauty, including great mountains which forms an effective contrast to the gentle beauty of the lake. This lake is also covered by lotus flowers, shelters many aquatic birds, making it a bird watcher’s paradise. The lone Sainik school of the valley is located just close to the lake.

The sacred Gangabal Lake at a height of 3657 meters and is at the base of the snow-clad peak of Harmukh. Its turquoise sheet of water lends a subtle charm to the valley which is known as the Haridwar of Kashmir. This icebound valley also contains many other lakes, and perhaps nowhere in the Himalayas are there so many high altitude lakes in the eastern fringe.

In Tulmulla village there is a famous Hindu shrine the Khirbawani Temple. It is said that its water changes colours to various shades like green light, blue and even blue light. The sacred spring symbolises the goddess Ragnaya Devi. Her annual festival here is held every year in June-July. A visit to this famous temple is ..a worthwhile trip.

Naranag is a famous tourist place of Ganderbal District, lying about 12 Kms from main Kangan town. The dilapidated ruins of the ancient Hindu temple at Narang is an archaeological site thronged by the local and foreign visitors during the summer months. Noted for its scenic meadows, lakes and mountains, it is a base camp for trekking to the Mount Haramukh and Gangabal Lake. The village lies at the left bank of the Wangath river, which is a tributary of the Sind River. From main Kangan town to the Narang tourist attraction, the famous villages enroute include Nizampora, Baranbugh, Khanan and Wangath.

The meadow also known as “Mohand Marg” is located on the banks of the Sindh at an altitude of 3400 meters.

This meadow is located atop the Koaihama range overlooking the Sindh valley with a panoramic view of Pir Panjal range, Gadsar range and Mount Kalahoi. There is another meadow called Lal Marg near to the famous Mohand Marg.

Both the meadows have historic importance. Hungarian-born archaeologist Sir Aurel Stein translated the famous Rajtarangi from Sanskrit to English in the 1930s in these meadows.Stein spent many summers at Mohan Marg meadows translating the Rajatarangini. After completion of his work, Stein erected a memorial at the place to commemorate his achievement which is still intact in the place.

Besides these main natural resorts, the government has developed a couple of parks also in the district to attract more local and national tourists. Some of the most visited parks are Hung Park near Sonamarg, Environment Park near Kijpora, another one at Manigam on banks of river Sind and a beautiful and well-developed park, the Qamria Park, near the mini-secretariat 6f Ganderbal.

Ganderbal is also an abode of many popular and prominent saints as a good number of God-fearing saints have their last resting place here. Some of the distinguished and most popular shrines include of Hazrat Baba Ji at Babanagri, Mir Hyder at Tulmulla, Shah Sadiq Qalandar at Lar, Baba Daryawudin at Khalmulla, Syed Qamurudin Bukhari at Saloora Ganderbal and Baba Hanifudin Yarmuqam, 06ng 6thers. A huge rush of people round the year is witnessed at these shrines.