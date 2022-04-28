Opinion

The method in the madness

Desire to pull down the entire system

By Editorial
0
0

Having been relieved of the office of Prime Minister, Imran Khan has decided to bring down the entire system.

Punjab is without a chief minister and a cabinet for nearly four weeks now. The newly elected chief minister Hamza Shahbaz is not being sworn in despite Lahore High Court reminding both President Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema of their constitutional obligation to facilitate the administration of oath to Hamza or nominate someone else to perform the function to let the government start functioning. Meanwhile the PTI leaders continue to insist that courts can pass orders to neither the President nor the Governor. But can the courts remain silent if the President and the Governor act in violation of the constitution with the aim of stopping a duly elected PML(N) government from taking control of Punjab, knowing well that this would lead to a disruption of governance in the country’s largest province.

- Advertisement -

As the establishment turned neutral it was compared to animals by Mr Khan. A vigilant judiciary is being asked in public meetings why it opened the court at midnight. The idea is to try to discredit the Supreme Court. As preparations continue to hold local government polls and undertake countrywide preparations for general elections, Mr Khan has turned his guns against the Chief Election Commissioner because he has refused to halt proceedings in PTI’s foreign assets case. Mr Khan has demanded his resignation on the flimsy ground that the PTI has no confidence in him.

It goes to the Chief Election Commissioner’s credit that, instead of yielding to Mr Khan’s illegal pressures, he has decided to callhis bluff. Mr Khan’s demand for the CEC’s resignation is aimed at creating a constitutional crisis because after the PTI MNAs having been forced to resign by Imran Khan, there is presently no credible mechanism for the selection of his successor. There is a need on the part of the government to stand firmly by the Chief Election Commissioner. He also has a responsibility not to be swayed by the PTI’s shenanigans against him, and to maintain a scrupulous fairness in dealing with it.

Previous articleThe new Foreign Minister
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

The new Foreign Minister

PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhuttc Zardari’s taking oath as Foreign Minister and being assigned the Forein Affairs portfolio should bring a sense of completion to...
Read more
Letters

Booming real estate

The real estate sector is a very popular investment opportunity in Pakistan. Anyone who collects or gains some money quickly plans to get a...
Read more
Letters

EOBI pension

Back in January 2020, the federal government allowed an increase in the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension from Rs6,500 to Rs8,500 with the...
Read more
Letters

Does anyone care about people?

The spring season, which brings flowers and greenery was cut short by the heat setting in early in the country. There seems to be...
Read more
Comment

Gross miscalculation of the establishment

The year was 1977, and Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was brimming with confidence. Lt. Gen. Ghulam Jilani Khan (Jill) was heading the...
Read more
Comment

Psychologists direly needed

Pakistan direly needs more and more psychologists as the country’s population continues to grow rapidly in an unabated manner, and increasing number of people...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police, Punjab Assembly play hide and seek on LHC premises

Lawyers foiled on Thursday Punjab police's attempt to arrest provincial assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti from outside the gates of the Lahore High Court (LHC), in...

86 attacks against journalists recorded in one year: report

FSC asks govt to implement Riba-free system by 2027

Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.