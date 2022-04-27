Opinion

Foot in mouth

Planning minister equating Cuba to North Korea is an unnecessary diplomatic faux pas

By Editorial
0
0

Pakistan’s relations with the USA have taken a beating over the past two months with former Prime Minister Imran Khan relentlessly peddling a conspiracy theory alleging that it had conspired with his bitter rivals, the collective opposition at the time, to oust him. The absurdity of the claim notwithstanding, the USA has understandably not taken too kindly to these accusations and the new coalition government has missed no opportunity to criticize Khan for his belligerence that is hurting the country diplomatically.

One would thereforeexpect carefully worded nuanced statements from senior members of the new government, however, considering Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s foot in mouth moment, stating that ‘Pakistan did not want to become like Cuba or North Korea’, that is hardly the case. By equating Cuba and North Korea, he has drawn the ire of Cuban Ambassador Zéner Caro, who termed the comment ‘disrespectful’ but he continued to balance his statement by adding that it did not represent the ‘true respect and deep affection’ Pakistanis have for Cuba. Cuba has come a long way from the Cold War era where it sided with the Soviet Union with a high human development index, a GDP that has consistently grown since 1970 and a 99% literacy rate. North Korea on the other hand is an international pariah, cut off from the rest of the world and known best for state-sponsored systematic human rights abuses that include but are not limited to arbitrary killings, forced disappearances and torture. Cuba’s anger over being considered by Mr Iqbal as one and the same as North Korea is therefore valid and understandable.

What is more, Cuba was the first nation that offered doctors to Pakistan after the deadly earthquake of 2005 and not only did it provide free vaccinations to Pakistan during Covid-19, it offered to set up a centre to produce its vaccine in the country. Mr Iqbal has clarified his position, replying to the Cuban ambassador’s tweet, saying his remarks were ‘only in the context of foreign policy’; hardly an apology. It is hoped, going forward, that federal ministers use better sense while making references to friendly countries that are allies of Pakistan.

Editorial
