NATIONAL

Bilawal Bhutto to take oath as foreign minister tomorrow

By News Desk

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has confirmed that he will be taking oath as a federal minister tomorrow.

Bilawal, who will likely be appointed as the foreign minister made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday after a meeting of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC). The development comes after Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said last week his party chairman would take oath within two days.

Bilawal was present at the time when the initial federal cabinet members took oath, however, he did not take the oath. But Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had assured that the PPP chairman would take the oath after he returns to Pakistan.

In a conversation with journalists in London, Kaira said Bilawal has left for Pakistan — after he held two meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to exchange views on political matters.

Meanwhile, in today’s press conference, Bilawal said former prime minister Imran Khan’s “foreign conspiracy” narrative hurt Pakistan’s image on international forums.

Bilawal said the PTI chairman’s “conspiracies” would continue as he keeps shifting his targets from the judiciary to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PPP chairman said Khan violated the Constitution and considered it a “piece of paper”, while ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri and President Arif Alvi were involved in the “conspiracy” with him as well.

He demanded that the events that had transpired on the night before the vote on the no-confidence motion against the then-prime minister should be investigated.

“Imran Khan’s politics is based on lies and propaganda. He is running a campaign ‘why didn’t you save me’. He is targeting every institution that did not ‘save’ him,” the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal blamed Khan for making “all the institutions of Pakistan controversial” and called on them to keep working within their constitutional parameters.

On his meeting with the PML-N supremo, Bilawal said Nawaz had invited him to iftar, where they discussed the “Charter of Democracy (CoD) II” — and not “the handing of portfolios”.

Previous articleLHC reserves verdict on Hamza Shehbaz’s plea over oath-taking issue
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC reserves verdict on Hamza Shehbaz’s plea over oath-taking issue

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on a petition filed by newly elected Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz for implementation of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorists attack Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan: ISPR

The terrorists on Tuesday fired upon Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District which was promptly responded by the Pakistan Army troops. However, during intense...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP contradicts statements on delaying foreign funding case hearing

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday contradicted some statements appearing in sections of the press on intentional delaying the hearing of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

OGRA warns oil hoarders of taking strict action

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken cognisance of the reports of non-availability of diesel and moved its enforcement teams along law...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz speaks to Bill Gates, expresses concern over first polio case of 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif spoke on telephone today with Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jazz Digit 4G Internet-enabled handset to boost internet access for low-income women

To expand the benefits of mobile broadband, especially among low-income segments in Pakistan, Jazz Digit 4G has been recognized as a successful rollout globally...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

OGRA warns oil hoarders of taking strict action

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken cognisance of the reports of non-availability of diesel and moved its enforcement teams along law...

PM Shehbaz speaks to Bill Gates, expresses concern over first polio case of 2022

Graeme Smith cleared of racist decision-making as skipper and Director of Cricket

Jazz Digit 4G Internet-enabled handset to boost internet access for low-income women

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.