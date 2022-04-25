Police say traced whereabouts of missing Karachi teen

KARACHI: Karachi police on Monday traced the whereabouts of Dua Zehra, a 14-year-old girl purportedly kidnapped from the Al Falah Society neighbourhood of the metropolis last week.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced the development but did not provide further details as he said the matter was “sensitive”.

Meanwhile, Lahore Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohammad Abid Khan said Karachi police had provided Lahore police with a copy of the girl’s marriage certificate.

“Police are searching for the girl using the address on the marriage certificate,” he said, adding that there was no truth to reports that she had been recovered.

“The real facts will only surface once she is recovered. Lahore police are in constant contact with Karachi police,” he said.

Zehra went missing around April 17. Her family said she had gone downstairs at about 12:30 pm to dispose of some garbage. They also revealed that she hasn’t been in school for a year and a half now.

“I don’t have an enmity with anyone. I have received two calls for ransom from the kidnappers. One of the calls was made from a landline number, while the other was made from a mobile phone number on WhatsApp,” said her father.

After receiving the ransom calls, he immediately informed the police about them.

Zehra’s parents even said they will not take any action against the abductors if their daughter is returned safely.