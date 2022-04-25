Narowal admin imposes penalty on unregistered tractors, workshops

LAHORE: In compliance with the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the deputy commissioner of Narowal has imposed and received Rs712,500 as fine and registration fees during a district-wise 60-day long campaign against non-registered tractors, trollies, and workshops.

This order was issued on the complaint of one Taimoor Akram of Narowal district who pointed out that out of a total of 10,421 tractors and trollies plying in the district, 67 tractors and trollies are being commercially used while 90 tractors and trollies have been registered for agricultural purposes only.

The rest of the tractors and trollies, nearing 9,950, are registered for agricultural purposes, he added. However, the applicant complained that the tractors and trollies are being illegally used for commercial purposes which also results in evasion of registration fees and annual token tax.

The brakes of non-registered tractors and trollies should be in accordance with registered axle load to avoid any accident, he stated.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the ombudsman office directed the Narowal DC to constitute assistant commissioners-led committees comprising excise, police, environment, and transport departments officials for taking daily action against non-registered tractors and trollies.

The ombudsman office further directed that registration of qualified workshops should be ensured along with action against the non-registered workshops in the district.

The compliance report submitted by DC Narowal to the ombudsman office intimated that Rs45,000 as a registration fee has been received in the 60-day long exercise against unregistered tractors, trollies, and workshops in three tehsils of the district along with the imposition of Rs478,500 fine to challaned vehicles.

Meanwhile, the environment department has imposed an Rs89,000 fine while the bodybuilding workshops are fined one lac rupees, the report added.