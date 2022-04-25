NATIONAL

Indian security officials claim to arrest nine Pakistan citizens, seize drugs

By Reuters
Fishing boats at the Port of Sikka in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Indian pump prices are in uncharted territory as ever-increasing government levies coincide with crudes recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities on Monday claimed to have arrested nine Pakistan nationals on suspicion of smuggling a large cache of drugs into the country through the Arabian sea route, said senior police officials in the western state of Gujarat.

“We have arrested nine Pakistani nationals and seized 56 packets of heroin, each weighing 1 kg, from a boat that had entered into Indian waters from Pakistan,” said Amit Vishwakarma, inspector general of the anti-terror squad in Gujarat state.

Local officials estimated the drugs to be worth $37 million.

India has accused Pakistan of encouraging drug mafias to run networks across the border, a charge that Islamabad rejects.

Reuters

