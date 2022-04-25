Hearing of Elahi’s request for police case against Hamza deferred

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday deferred hearing on the petition of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeking registration of a case against chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on whose orders Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) attacked and wounded Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader.

Additional District And Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan Aziz heard the petition which requested the court to direct the police to register an FIR of ruckus in the Punjab Assembly on April 16 during the election of the chief minister wherein Elahi, who was also a contender for the office, was attacked by lawmakers from the PML-N and got injured.

During the hearing, the police failed to present their report in court. A police representative told the court that Civil Lines superintendent police would himself present the report during the next hearing.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing until April 29.

Elahi intends to lodge a case against Shehbaz, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and other PML-N MPs on charges of attacking him but the police are reluctant to register his complaint.