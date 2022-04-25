LHC seeks reply on Maryam’s plea for return of passport

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued a notice to concerned quarters, seeking a reply by Tuesday on the plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for the return of her passport to perform Umrah.

In her petition, Maryam had requested the court to pass direction to the deputy registrar to return her passport, which was surrendered before him complying with the LHC’s order passed on October 31, 2019. She had been granted bail and was required to submit her passport before the authority.

The PML-N leader implored that freedom of movement is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, adding, that the condition imposed through the order is tantamount to the deprivation of her rights.

She was arrested in an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 8, 2019, and remained on physical remand with the investigation agency for 48 days. Then the petitioner was granted a post-arrest bail on October 31, 2019.