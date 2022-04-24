Pakistan urges probe into extra-judicial killings in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again called on the global community to play its role in ensuring a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir for durable peace and stability in South Asian region.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad reiterated Pakistan’s call for investigation of extra-judicial killings in occupied Kashmir by the Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the unabated killing spree being perpetrated by the Indian troops in the occupied valley, martyring three youth in the Baramulla district during the last two days.

The statement came a day after six people and an Indian paramilitary officer were killed in two separate clashes in Sunjwan, a garrison town, police said.

A gunfight broke out on the outskirts of southern Jammu city early Friday after police and soldiers spotted a group of freedom fighters.

Dilbag Singh, director-general of police, told reporters that the slain fighters “were planning a major attack.”

He claimed the fighters were a “suicide squad from Pakistan” and their infiltration was likely part of a “conspiracy to sabotage” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the disputed region. “But timely action by our alert forces have foiled the bid,” he said.

The police chief did not offer any evidence to back up his claim.

Ahmad said the growing number of killings in staged encounters during the month of Ramadan, only exposes the ugly reality of India’s illegal occupation and the extremist anti-Muslim designs of the “Hindutva” inspired BJP-RSS alliance in India.