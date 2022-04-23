Summary regarding LHC order on Hamza oath under Alvi’s consideration: office

ISLAMABAD: A summary moved by the prime minister’s office on Saturday regarding an order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) concerning the oath of office to Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz was under the consideration of President Arif Alvi.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat: “The summary received from the Prime Minister’s Office on 23rd April 2022 regarding the order of the Lahore High Court passed with W.P. 24320/2022 dated 22nd April 2022, is under consideration of the Honorable President as per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”