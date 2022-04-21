Talks with IMF

PTI Chief Imran Khan’s tone is becoming increasingly belligerent. His principal target is what he calls an “imported government” of “corrupt leaders” who are unable to manage the country. While the new cabinet has just been sworn in, former Planning Minister Asad Umar has held the new government responsible for the rapidly deteriorating economy, thus justifying his party’s call for immediate elections. Highly jubilant over breaking the world record for holding the largest virtual power show at Twitter Space, Imran Khan is likely to heighten the offensive in days to come. Any expression of public unrest would strengthen the tendency in the PTI chief to resort to brinkmanship.

The situation is already rife with negative speculations about the outcome of the forthcoming talks with the IMF. The Fund has put forth five major conditions including reversal of fuel subsidies, withdrawal of tax amnesty scheme, increase in the electricity prices, imposition of more taxes and enhancement of fiscal savings. Before leaving for Washington to meet IMF top officials, newly appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail outlined his plan. The new government is likely to do away with the tax amnesty for industries while seeking a delay for increasing the power tariff. It will also try to put on the backburner the issue of the reversal of fuel subsidies as this would immediately hit the common man besides turning into a fiscal hole.

Despite assurances by Miftah that no burden would be passed on to the people as a result of negotiations with the IMF, the common man will have to suffer on account of the rise in the international prices of basic food items and fuel along with IMF’s stringent policies.

There is a need under the circumstances to increase the number of utility stores. Equally important is to ensure that they are well-stocked. There is a need also to ponder over major decisions like a total ban on import of cars, luxury goods, and costly food items to reduce the rising imports. What is required to allay popular resentment is adoption of austerity by the elite. Let ministers, government officials, both civil and military and party leaders set an example by traveling in Suzuki cars. This will show that every section of society is making sacrifices to cope with the situation.