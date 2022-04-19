Sharif’s cabinet finally takes oath

ISLAMABAD: A 34 member federal cabinet took oath at a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held on Monday, but President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the MPs, compelling the government to postpone the ceremony to 11:00 am Tuesday.

Under the power-sharing formula, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got a lion’s share in the cabinet with 14 ministers, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) 11, and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) four ministries.

Meanwhile, the rest of the seven positions will be allotted among smaller parties.

Those who took the oath of office today include 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state.

According to Radio Pakistan, the full ministers include Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Miftah Ismail, Mian Javed Latif, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Sajid Hussain Toori, Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari, Abid Hussain. Asad Mahmood, Abdul Wassey, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The ministers of state who took the oath include Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Engineer Amir Muqam and Awn Chaudhary have been appointed as advisers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

On Monday, PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while speaking at a press conference, announced that the names of the cabinet would be revealed soon.