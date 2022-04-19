NATIONAL

Sharif praises Turkey support for bus service project

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday thanked the government and people of Turkey for helping the South Asian nation through thick and thin.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of an airport shuttle service in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said China and Turkey helped in completing the public transport project.

“The people of Pakistan and Turkey have a long history of brotherly relations,” he said.

Turkish ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul and Chinese Charge d’ Affairs Pang Chunxue also attended the event.

The project was started by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017 and inaugurated by his younger brother after five years.

“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a modern leader [who] strengthened Turkish economy, built Turkey, has helped Pakistan in times of trouble and in times of peace,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that he was grateful for the support.

The junior Sharif, who took office last week after a no-confidence vote against his predecessor Imran Khan, is hailed by his supporters for starting developmental projects for public welfare.

Monitoring Report

