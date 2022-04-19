Sports

Ronaldo announces death of baby son

By AFP
Juventus' forward and former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo leaves with his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after attending a court hearing for tax evasion in Madrid on January 22, 2019. - Ronaldo is expected to be given a hefty fine after Spanish tax authorities and the player's advisors made a deal to settle claims he hid income generated from image rights when he played for Real Madrid. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that their newborn baby son has died.

Ronaldo revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins.

In a post released on the Manchester United forward’s Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly-signed statement.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The couple, who met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.

“Your pain is our pain, Cristiano,” Manchester United tweeted. “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Previous articleUN to debate move to limit veto power of Security Council permanent members
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Govt decides to restore departmental cricket structure

The newly formed coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to restore the departmental cricket structure, which has been dysfunctional as...
Read more
Sports

Imam strives to hone power-hitting skills

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has said that he is working hard to improve his power-hitting skills to make his way into Pakistan's T20 squad and...
Read more
Sports

Haris takes 6 wickets on County Championship debut

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has made an impressive start to his County Championship season by securing six wickets on his debut for Yorkshire County...
Read more
Sports

Irfan Pathan draws parallels between Waqar Younis and Umran Malik

Uncapped Indian pacer from Jammu & Kashmir Umran Malik has impressed everyone with his ability to clock over 150 kmph on a consistent basis. The...
Read more
Sports

Sri Lanka likely to lose hosting rights for Asia Cup 2022 amid economic crisis

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has set a deadline for Sri Lanka to confirm whether they will be able to host the Asia Cup...
Read more
Sports

India star Pujara hits unbeaten double century

LONDON: India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hit an undefeated double century to help his English county side Sussex draw against Derbyshire on Sunday. The 34-year-old...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.