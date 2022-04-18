NATIONAL

PTI Karachi jalsa: Who paid for Imran’s chartered flights?

By News Desk

The charter plane used by former prime minister Imran Khan to travel to Karachi from Islamabad on Saturday was bankrolled by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman, a news outlet reported on Monday.

According to the report, Imran boarded a chartered aircraft at 8:30pm from Islamabad to Karachi to attend his scheduled political rally in the city.

The aircraft is registered as AP-PLE and is owned by the Karachi-based company, Engro. It has been leased out to an aviation company.

The report said that after reaching Karachi, the aircraft developed a technical fault due to which Khan had to be flown back to Islamabad in another chartered plane of the company. For the round trip, the private aviation company was paid Rs2.9 million, which was provided by a Pakistani businessman in Dubai.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal shared a picture of Khan exiting the aircraft and tweeted that it was “highly unprofessional” of Engro that its private jet was being “used for an anti-government rally.”

On the other hand, Engro put out a statement on Twitter, clarifying that the plane is owned by Engro Fertilizers, but it has been chartered to a private company – Princely Jet.

“Engro did not bear any expenses related to the flight,” it further added in the statement.

News Desk

