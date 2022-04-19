PML-N to approach LHC to resolve dispute over Punjab CM election

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) to resolve the dispute over the election of Punjab chief minister, Pakistan Today learnt on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab has been practically without a chief minister since April 1.

Hamza Shehbaz was elected as the new chief minister during a violent session of the Punjab Assembly on April 16.

However, the province’s Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to take oath from him and wrote a letter to Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais, seeking his opinion on the legal points involved in Hamza’s election.

Meanwhile, the PML-N decided to approach the LHC due to this extraordinary delay in the oath taking ceremony.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar told Pakistan Today: “We are not filing any new petition but we are filing a supplementary petition in the existing case. We believe that the actions of the governor and the speaker of the assembly are unconstitutional and a clear violation of the existing order of the Lahore High Court, according to which this election was held. They are actually committing a contempt of court and we are going to the court on Tuesday.”