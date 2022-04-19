NATIONAL

PML-N to approach LHC to resolve dispute over Punjab CM election

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) to resolve the dispute over the election of Punjab chief minister, Pakistan Today learnt on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab has been practically without a chief minister since April 1.

Hamza Shehbaz was elected as the new chief minister during a violent session of the Punjab Assembly on April 16.

However, the province’s Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to take oath from him and wrote a letter to Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais, seeking his opinion on the legal points involved in Hamza’s election.

Meanwhile, the PML-N decided to approach the LHC due to this extraordinary delay in the oath taking ceremony.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar told Pakistan Today: “We are not filing any new petition but we are filing a supplementary petition in the existing case. We believe that the actions of the governor and the speaker of the assembly are unconstitutional and a clear violation of the existing order of the Lahore High Court, according to which this election was held. They are actually committing a contempt of court and we are going to the court on Tuesday.”

Previous articlePTI Karachi jalsa: Who paid for Imran’s chartered flights?
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI Karachi jalsa: Who paid for Imran’s chartered flights?

The charter plane used by former prime minister Imran Khan to travel to Karachi from Islamabad on Saturday was bankrolled by a Dubai-based Pakistani...
Read more
NATIONAL

No PM to withstand US threats if foreign conspiracy succeeds: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that no future prime minister in Pakistan will be able to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan values its relations with EU countries: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that Pakistan values its relations with European Union (EU) countries and earnestly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six get death sentence in Priyantha Kumara lynching case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded death sentence to six and handed life imprisonment to nine as it announced its verdict in Sri...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM underscores commitment to fortify ties with Riyadh, Doha

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the commitment of his government to further advance the historic and long standing relations with Saudi Arabia...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz requests China to help revive Karachi Circular Railway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged China to help restore the mass transit rail network, Karachi Circular Railway, which has been lying defunct...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Six get death sentence in Priyantha Kumara lynching case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded death sentence to six and handed life imprisonment to nine as it announced its verdict in Sri...

PM underscores commitment to fortify ties with Riyadh, Doha

PM Shehbaz requests China to help revive Karachi Circular Railway

PTI gets district administration’s nod for Lahore jalsa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.