Lahore: FPCCI has appointed CEO of Second Passport Sehar Tarar as the Convener of Overseas Investment Promotion on Sunday.

In this regard, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, along with former senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzaib Ikram handed over the notification to Sehar Tarar, during a meeting held today, in Lahore.

The entire business community expressed good wishes to Sehar Tarar upon her appointment.