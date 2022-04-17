Sports

Australia’s Wright, Brazil’s Toledo win and ring at Bells

By Reuters

CANBERRA: Australia’s twice world champion Tyler Wright crushed ratings leader Carissa Moore of Hawaii to win the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach on Sunday, capping a dominant week at the famed point break to ring the bell for the first time.

Brazil’s Filipe Toledo claimed the men’s event, putting on a clinic of aerials and razor sharp turns to beat Australian rookie Callum Robson.

Wright got off to a dream start against the reigning world and Olympic champion with an 8.93 out of 10 for a series of critical turns. She followed up with another excellent score that Moore never came close to matching.

“There’ve been so many times I wanted to give up on getting back to this sort of form. It’s taken all of me and really feel that right now,” said Wright, who is coming back after two years of injury and illness.

Toledo, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Saturday, won his first Bell’s event and took the lead for 2022 tour rankings.

“It’s always been a dream to win this event – so much history, so many special names on the stairs,” Toledo said.

In its 59th year, Bells is professional surfing’s longest-running competition and an Australian Easter institution, where AC/DC’s “Hell’s Bells” blares from loudspeakers each morning to welcome competitors to the dedicated surfing reserve.

Wright and Toledo were marked with ochre by Aboriginal Wadawurrung traditional owners of the local land, before ringing the coveted Bells trophy in front of a big Easter Sunday crowd.

Australians were well represented on finals day, with three of the four men’s semi-finalists and Wright on the women’s side.

Waves had eased from earlier in the week and all but petered out when Toledo took on Ethan Ewing in the first men’s semi-final.

Toledo went searching for the small waves on offer and got a decent score by taking to the air twice on one fast right-hander, leaving Ewing sitting forlornly waiting for bigger waves that never came.

Robson, who had been working on building sites before making the 2022 Tour as a relative unknown, held his nerve against compatriot Jack Robinson in the second semi as stiff offshore winds made conditions challenging.

But after catching the best waves all week, Robson could not match Toledo’s speed and variety in the final.

The tour now moves to Western Australia’s Margaret River ahead of a new, mid-season cut that will halve the number of surfers, a change that prompted protests by some competitors.

Previous articleMorocco condemns Israel attacks on al-Aqsa mosque
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Milan beat Genoa to hold Serie A summit

MILAN: AC Milan will stay top of Serie A this weekend thanks to Friday's 2-0 win over struggling Genoa after Inter Milan struck first with...
Read more
Sports

Disable former Test cricketer criticises PCB for lack of support

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Ehteshamuddin - who is unable to walk since last year - has criticised PCB and chairman Ramiz Raja for not increasing...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam picks Shaheen Afridi as best bowler in world cricket

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam has named Shaheen Afridi as his pick for the best bowler in the world right now. Babar, who is ranked...
Read more
Sports

Shan Masood hits maiden double century in County Championship

LONDON: Opening batsman Shan Masood hit a maiden double century on Thursday playing for Derbyshire in the English county championship. The stylish 32-year-old left-hander was...
Read more
Sports

Sri Lanka’s cricket stars go into bat for protesters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga and fellow ex-skipper Sanath Jayasuriya have joined street protests demanding the president step down over...
Read more
Sports

Guardiola says ‘no excuses’ as bruised Man City brace for moment of truth

LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told his players there will be "no excuses" if his bruised team comes up short in their triple...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.