Morocco condemns Israel attacks on al-Aqsa mosque

By Reuters
JERUSALEM - APRIL 15: Israeli forces intervene in Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque after Palestinians react to the Israeli raid at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on April 15, 2022. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

RABAT: Morocco condemned on Saturday the Israeli attacks on the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, saying the escalation undermines peace efforts.

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of attacks that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

“This blatant attack and systematic provocation during the holy month of Ramadan […] will stoke hatred and extremism and undermine chances to revive the peace process in the region,” Morocco’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Morocco, whose king chairs the Al Quds Committee at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), resumed diplomatic ties with Israel in December 2020.

Reuters

