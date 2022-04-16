NATIONAL

President accepts Farman’s resignation as KP governor

By News Desk

President Dr Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

Farman had earlier announced that he would step down from his office if PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is elected as the country’s prime minister.

The governors of KP and Sindh had announced their decision to resign from their posts soon after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.

According to the report, Farman’s family has vacated the official residence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani has now become acting governor of the province whereas Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan is now the speaker of the KP assembly.

News Desk

