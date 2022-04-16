NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi injured in Punjab Assembly commotion

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday sustained injuries during a commotion in the Punjab Assembly.

According to sources, Chief Ministerial candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was injured during a scuffle and altercation in the Punjab Assembly session.

Meanwhile, the PML-Q leader has been provided with medical aid by the rescue personnel.

Earlier, PML-N members chanted slogans and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi went to his chamber afterwards.

In retaliation, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also tortured and pushed out from the Punjab Assembly.

Staff Report

