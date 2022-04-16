NATIONAL

Election for Punjab CM to take place today

By News Desk

The election for the new chief minister of Punjab will take place on Saturday (today) at the provincial assembly at 11:30am, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

The session, where the members of the Punjab Assembly will vote to elect the new provincial chief, will be chaired by Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

A tough competition is expected between the two candidates — Hamza Shehbaz and Pervaiz Elahi.

Hamza is the candidate of PML-N and other coalition parties while PML-Q’s Elahi is being backed by PTI.

The April 16 session will be held in line with the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Wednesday order, wherein it had rejected Hamza’s plea to hold the elections early and restored the powers of the deputy speaker.

The deputy speaker — whose powers were withdrawn last week — was asked by the court to hold the polls on April 16.

The CM’s office has been vacant for nearly two weeks since ex-governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar — who was removed from his position last week — accepted Usman Buzdar’s resignation on April 1.

In a symbolic session of the provincial assembly, the opposition had elected PML-N leader Hamza as the chief minister after Speaker Elahi sealed off the Punjab Assembly on April 6.

Previous articleThe prisoner van
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

7 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan attack

Seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom as terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Raja Pervez Ashraf elected NA speaker unopposed

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday was elected unopposed as speaker of the National Assembly. The seat...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan sold Toshakhana gifts worth Rs140m in Dubai: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly said Thursday he can confirm that his predecessor, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, took gifts from the Toshakhana and sold...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jemima criticises PML-N for planning protest outside her London residence

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, on Friday hit back at the PML-N after the party announced it would stage...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to hear PTI foreign funding case on a daily basis

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that it will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) foreign funding case every day, so as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahzad Saleem appointed as NAB Lahore DG

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer Shahzad Saleem has been appointed as the anti-graft watchdog's director-general for Lahore, a notification said Friday. The notification from the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Imran Khan’s concept of democracy

Realising that he had lost his majority in the National Assembly, Imran Khan tried to forestall the no-confidence vote with a series of deceptive...

Too late the hero?

Cultural diversity in the workplace

Surging cases of domestic violence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.