Soldier matryred in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: During an operation in North Waziristan, a soldier was martyred Wednesday night, the ISPR said.

“On 13 April 22, fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Isham, North Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Asmatullah Khan (age 28 years, resident of Mianwali), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” the statement said.

The statement added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.