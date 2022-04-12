NATIONAL

ECP announces delimitation schedule for next general elections

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the delimitation schedule for the national and provincial assemblies for the next general elections.

From today, no new administrative unit will be formed anywhere in the country, the electoral body said in a statement on Monday.

The chief secretaries and provincial election commissioners are directed to provide required maps and other documents for demarcation work. Documents will be provided from April 11 to April 26. Training of delimitation committees will be conducted from April 20 to April 24. Preliminary delimitations will be published on May 28.

From May 29 to June 28, people will present their objections and recommendations to the ECP on the initial delimitation.

The ECP will hear and decide all objections from July 1 to July 30. The final list of constituencies will be published on August 3.

The ECP last week decided to immediately start the delimitation exercise of all National Assembly and provincial assembly constituencies on the basis of the 2017 census and population statistics.

The decision came after a landmark unanimous ruling from the Supreme Court, which set aside then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against ousted premier Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house of parliament by President Arif Alvi on the premier’s advice.

The decision was made in an important meeting of the ECP which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and was attended by the members of the Commission and senior officials.

Previous articlePakistan – a democracy or monarchy?
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FWO starts execution work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), under the supervision of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), has initiated the execution work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Chairman RDA...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI trashes PM’s offer for probe into Lettergate

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday rejected newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's call to investigate the contents of a cable that allegedly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Profile: Shehbaz Sharif – Pakistan’s new PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected the nation’s 23rd prime minister on Monday after the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf boycotted voting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Felicitations pour in as Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as 23rd PM of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the country’s 23rd prime minister at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday, in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against KP CM

PESHAWAR: The joint opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Monday withdrew their no-confidence motion against KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. KP Assembly Speaker...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC dismisses petition seeking treason proceedings against ex-PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking orders for registration of high treason case against former prime minister Imran...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Imran Khan’s call for agitation

Newly elected PM Shahbaz Sharif recounted the grave problems the country currently faces but promised to meet the challenges with the joint efforts of...

What about Punjab?

Low literacy rate in Pakistan

Putin Vs. Europe

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.