Pakistan – a democracy or monarchy?

The untouchables have virtually ganged up against the only unconventional leader that this nation was looking up to. The sequence of events that led to the no-confidence motion of April 3 are a manifestation of how easily the concept of a so-called democracy can be exploited and used to one’s own advantage.

A few families in Pakistan have managed to exploit the system and use their authority and financial strength to manoeuvre and manipulate the sham democratic system in Pakistan for decades. All the main contenders who aspired to hold the highest offices of this country– president, prime minister, chief minister– are currently on bail and trying to clear their names in cases involving corruption of millions of dollars. Are these people our role models, and in whom we, once again, wish to vest the power of ruling this country? One quick look at the profile of our national leadership illustrates how it comprises only of money launderers, murderers, traitors, and multibillionaires whose source of income cannot be verified– certainly not representing the common man, which is supposed to be the essence of democracy.It is absolutely imperative for us to let the fact, that these are the people who are leading us, sink in.

In the presence of irrefutable evidence of how the elected parliamentarians were forced to change loyalties and cast a vote in favour of the opposition, it would not be wrong to declare this as aviolation of not only the constitution, but the non-existent code of ethics and morals of this country. It’s ironic how the “conscience” of certain parliamentarians forced them to indulge in floor crossing and backstab not only the political leadership, but the voters who contributed towards their success in the elections three years back. Unfortunately, such a blatant and brutal violation of the basic code of morality is ratified because of the loopholes of the system. The recent developments have caused sheer disappointment and hopelessness amongst the patriotic citizens of this country who have been desperately awaiting a light at the end of the tunnel for decades now.

Should we call it a coincidence, that there’s a striking similarity in what was observed during the Bhutto regime, as well as Imran Khan’s (which basically underlines the fact that the status quo has simply prevailed over the last few decades)? Ironically, it is the descendants of Bhutto, who are most actively responsible for hatching a plot against an elected government, preventing them from completely their tenure of five years. The influential elite that was the major role player in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s has simply been succeeded by its children and grandchildren. The turmoil that this nation is experiencing speaks volumes of how the decaying system has taken us all for a ride– we, the people, have been used as steppingstones by these quasi-democrats who have always been the ultimate beneficiaries. The fact that even our political leadership is inherited– and the prerequisite to hold the highest possible office in this nation always has been the association with an influential family– mirrors where we, as a “democracy”, are headed. The rule of law was non-existent in the past and apparently the situation has only worsened with time. Our political history is nothing but a comedy of errors.

Realistically speaking, the situation currently looks bleak, but Khan’s optimism can still play a role in uplifting this demoralized nation. Heart-breaking to see how the sixth largest population in the world, that happens to be a nuclear power also– the only one in the Muslim world, and the seventh in the entire world – is driven by a bunch of autocratic democrats; an oxymoron, sure, but one which, sadly enough, does paint the true picture.

It appears in this country that you can get away with anything, if you know the right people in the power corridors. Countless cases can be quoted here, such as the Nazim Jhokio murder, in which an influential politician was directly involved and is still a part of the voting procedure in the National Assembly, since he has been “forgiven by the widow of the deceased”– what a mockery of our legal system.

The sheer absence of an independent foreign policy has always challenged our national sovereignty. Statements like “beggars can’t be choosers” by the prime minister in waiting (now elected) on national television is a reflection of what our current national leadership stands for. Despite his shortcomings, Khan emerged as a messiah that this nation has been waiting for. His unquestionable integrity and commitment to his cause serves the purpose of a beacon of hope for this devastated nation. His desire to formulate a foreign policy keeping in view the interest of this nation seems to be causing his downfall also– something Bhutto had to face after he delivered that bold speech in the United Nations security council. We should all hope and pray that he doesn’t meet a similar fate.

Though there were major flaws in his leadership style also, the way Bhutto was ousted and ultimately killed through a judicial murder is a testament to how he, too, primarily wanted an independent foreign policy which did not align with the interests of the international role-players. They, in collaboration with the people with vested interests in Pakistan, contributed towards the ultimate downfall of a charismatic leader. Unfortunately, Khan seems to be moving in the same direction and we as a nation ought to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.

A leader, by definition, is one who can master the art of influencing others in such a way that they start following him willingly. Needless to say, Khan stands as the closest match– the only one who has the courage and fearlessness to stand tall against the clans who have been labelled as the “Sicilian mafias”, running this country as though it’s a family-owned corporation. After Bhutto, Imran Khan seems to be the first political leader who has massive, organic support and is equally popular within all segments of society across the nation. Our own performance has not been exemplary as a nation either, but we could’ve done better were we not being governed by politicians, and rather, true leaders and statesmen.

“Lazim hai kay hum bhi dekhein gey”.