PPP, MQM-P sign agreement to develop partnership in various domains

By News Desk

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have signed the “Charter of Rights for the people of Sindh” to develop a “long-term partnership” in various domains.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday after the MQM-P announced that it had formally decided to side with the joint opposition ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the text of the signed document, the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the local government shall be implemented in letter and spirit within one month with the mutual agreement of PPP and MQM-P.

The agreement further mentioned ensuring the implementation of the 60:40 urban and rural Sindh quota for jobs, addressing the issue of fake domiciles, local policing, development of Sindh and Karachi in terms of infrastructure and transport, and investment in the health and education sectors of the province.

Meanwhile, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab decided to step down from his post, according to a news outlet.

Wahab took the decision in line with the orders of the party’s leadership and he would be leaving his post within a day or two.

