NATIONAL

Critical meeting between Q, govt to decide on Punjab chief ministership

By Staff Report
Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain (L), President of pro-Musharraf Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) party chats with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi during their party meeting in Islamabad on February 23, 2008. Pakistan's new government will name its choice for prime minister in early March, as uncertainty surrounded the future of key US ally President Pervez Musharraf. The two biggest parties to emerge after Monday's parliamentary election have been weighing their choice for premier after agreeing to form a coalition. AFP PHOTO/Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government reportedly assured Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to hand the prized post of Punjab chief minister to its leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in return for its support during the no-confidence vote, the Chaudhrys of Gujrat are expected to hold a make-or-break meeting to decide on the replace of incumbent Usman Buzdar.

Elahi, who is also the speaker of the Punjab assembly, and party leaders including Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi and Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Basheer Cheema will travel to Islamabad where former prime minister and Q-League supreme leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is also present.

The party will hold a second meeting with a negotiation team designated by the government in the next 24 hours.

Citing sources, a report in Dawn said a negotiating team led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has “given its word to the party that Buzdar will be asked to resign in a day or two, and that Elahi is the government’s preferred choice for the office”.

Meanwhile, reports also emerged on Saturday claiming Buzdar prepared a summary to dissolve the House and is awaiting further instructions from the prime minister. But a PML-Q leader claimed “the assembly will not be dissolved, but a change of the leader of the house is expected”.

The report in Dawn further said Cheema asked the government to make a formal announcement regarding Elahi before going for voting on the no-confidence motion.

The motion seeking the ouster of the prime minister was submitted to the office of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on March 8. It accused him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.

With the help of several smaller parties, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party holds a narrow majority in the National Assembly. It has 179 seats in the 342-member House, only seven more than required for a simple majority.

PML-Q — which is considered pro-establishment, and has five seats in the National Assembly and 10 in the Punjab Assembly — is a member of the coalition, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in power in Punjab and at the centre.

It has assumed great importance since the multi-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance of opposition parties ramped up efforts to dislodge the government.

If none of the MPs from the ranks of the prime minister’s allies or the PTI vote against him, he will likely succeed. However, the PTI is currently facing a split because of an internal revolt by some members.

The opposition, on the other hand, has 162 members and needs a simple majority of 172 to topple the government.

Should Khan fail to win approval, the parliament will have to choose a new prime minister.

Previous articleOfficials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Top EU diplomat calls on Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: European Union ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday to discuss bilateral cooperation. Qureshi and Kaminara discussed matters related...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition caravans have vanished from sight: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the caravans of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have vanished...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 310 new cases, five deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 310 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. With the...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-trust vote: Imran takes battle to court of public opinion

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The prime minister will address a gathering of the faithful in Islamabad at 4:00 pm in a last-ditch effort to muster support from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Khattak convey PM’s message to PML-Q leaders

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday met with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders and conveyed Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

Summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly prepared by Buzdar: report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has prepared a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, Geo News reported on Saturday. According to the report, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 310 new cases, five deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 310 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. With the...

Mayers’ golden arm destroys England to leave West Indies on verge of victory

An’s closing disaster leaves Dane Madsen with LPGA lead

No-trust vote: Imran takes battle to court of public opinion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.