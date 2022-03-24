Turkish Armed Forces CGS calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

RAWALPINDI: General Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Besides security and regional issues, particularly the latest developments in Afghanistan, matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed the commitment; that being ‘all-weather’ friends, Pakistan and Turkey would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.