ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will retire on Friday (March 25), according to a seniority list of judges on the Supreme Court website.

With the retirement of Justice Ahmed, who took the oath of his office on April 25, 2019, the number of vacant seats in the apex court will reach two.

Three more judges of the Supreme Court — Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah — will retire on April 4, July 13 and August 13, respectively.

Similarly, two judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Muhammad Masood Jahangir, will hang up the robe on June 30 and December 2, respectively.

A Supreme Court judge retires at the age of 65, while a high court justice retires at 62.

At present, there is one position in the Supreme Court while 13 in the LHC.