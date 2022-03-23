NATIONAL

Supreme Court judge retires

By Staff Report
A Pakistani lawyer (R) uses his mobile phone in front of the Supreme Court building during a case hearing suspending the notification of the tenure extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in Islamabad on November 28, 2019.  - Pakistan's army chief was at the centre of fresh political uncertainty on November 28 as the Supreme Court weighed whether it should force him to retire, in an unprecedented challenge to the nuclear-armed nation's most powerful institution. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will retire on Friday (March 25), according to a seniority list of judges on the Supreme Court website.

With the retirement of Justice Ahmed, who took the oath of his office on April 25, 2019, the number of vacant seats in the apex court will reach two.

Three more judges of the Supreme Court — Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah — will retire on April 4, July 13 and August 13, respectively.

Similarly, two judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Muhammad Masood Jahangir, will hang up the robe on June 30 and December 2, respectively.

A Supreme Court judge retires at the age of 65, while a high court justice retires at 62.

At present, there is one position in the Supreme Court while 13 in the LHC.

Staff Report

