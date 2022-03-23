NATIONAL

Pakistan has zero daily Covid-19 deaths for first time: minister

By Staff Report
An Indian national previously stranded in Pakistan waves from the window of a bus transporting the nationals to a quarantine facility in Amritsar amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, after they returned to India near the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35 kms from Amritsar on July 9, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The nation reported zero deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours for the “first time in two years”, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Wednesday.

“No Covid-related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened,” he tweeted.

Pakistan’s death toll from the pandemic stood at 30,333 as of March 23, the same as the number of deaths reported on the previous day, government data showed.

The nation confirmed its first death from the coronavirus on March 18, 2020, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The patient, Saadat Khan, had just returned from Saudi Arabia and tested positive the same day.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases rose by 443 to 1.52 million on Wednesday from the previous day, the data showed. The infection numbers are far lower compared to other countries, such as India.

Last week, the government announced the lifting of all coronavirus-related restrictions, following declining infections across the country. Announcing the decision in Islamabad, Umar, who also leads the anti-virus strategy, said the country is “returning to normality.”

“We need to gradually return towards a normal, ordinary life because it seems that the pandemic will continue and become a part of our lives,” he said, adding “that is why the government has decided to lift all Covid-related restrictions.”

All the schools, colleges, government offices, and transport were allowed to operate at full capacity, whereas the ban on indoor dining and wedding halls has also been lifted.

About 101 million people in Pakistan, or 46 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses.

The government authorised booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 in January. Children over the age of 12 are also being offered vaccinations at their schools.

Staff Report

