Peshawar BRT to add 86 buses to fleet

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) announced to purchase 86 state-of-the-art new buses from China to cover additional routes to facilitate people of the provincial capital, media reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In a statement, Peshawar BRT said: “The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) had obtained the International Sustainable Transport Award and this landmark achievement was the reflection of the vision of people-oriented policies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“Peshawar BRT would purchase 86 […] buses to operationalise more feeder routes on time,” the statement added.

It said that keeping in view the increasing popularity and utility of the service, the number of buses and routes will be further increased so that the entire city could benefit.

“The fleet will grow to 244 buses after the arrival of the new. More feeder routes will begin soon.”

On Monday, KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra said the provincial government approved six more routes for BRT.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approved routes including Hayatabad Phase-I extension, Nasirbagh Road including Regi Model Town, Chamkani-Jhagra, Pabbi, Warsak Road, Khyber Road and Charsadda Road.

Jhagra noted that BRT had truly become the nucleus of Peshawar’s transport system. “The more it expands, the more cost-effective it will become. It will also reduce Peshawar’s carbon emissions and provide clean, high quality transport to more than 900,000 residents in Peshawar,” he observed.