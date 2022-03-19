Preparations in full swing for historic OIC summit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Islamabad on March 22-23.

The 48th summit, which will be held at the level of foreign ministers, will be convened under the theme: “Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.”

“The session will address many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds,” the pan-Islamic group said in a statement.

The summit will also discuss developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the Afghan people and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Many African issues will also be on the summit’s agenda, including the situation in Mali, the Sahel region, and Lake Chad, and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea, the statement said.

The OIC foreign ministers will also discuss developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and other regions during the summit.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is expected to take part in the summit.