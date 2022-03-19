Epic draw raises Pakistan’s hopes of series win vs Australia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s marathon batting defense in the drawn second Test match against Australia has raised the hopes of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq ahead of the series decider.

The third Test starts Monday in Lahore.

“Defending over 1,000 balls was something very special,” Saqlain said. “Lots of people were thinking it was impossible, but all the players and support staff in the dressing room had a firm belief that we are not going to give this game to Australia.”

Australia was a clear favourite to go 1-0 up in the three-match series after it set Pakistan a huge target of 506 in a minimum 172 overs at Karachi’s National Stadium under hot conditions.

But captain Babar Azam played an epic knock of 196 off 425 balls in more than 10 hours while Abdullah Shafique (96) and Mohammad Rizwan (104 not out) also batted for long periods to deny Australia victory.

Pakistan finished at 443-7, falling short by 63 runs in what would have been a world-record chase.

“It will be unfair if I single out one player who stood out,” Saqlain said. “The whole team needs to be praised for showing such a character against the world No. 1 team, here on the back of a 4-0 Ashes win at home.”