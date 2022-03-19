NATIONAL

Protestors who stormed Sindh House released on bail

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A group of activists and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters, who were angry over the footage of ruling MPs engaging in horse-trading and retaliated by attempting to storm the Sindh House where the legislators were staying, were released Saturday on assurance of the government.

The activists, who had previously been protesting outside the building, broke into the building in the sensitive Red Zone neighbourhood to denounce the ruling MPs’ decision to vote against the prime minister — in violation of the Constitution — in the vote of no confidence.

Security forces expelled the protesters and arrested multiple PTI supporters. No injuries have been reported.

Islamabad police registered a first information report (FIR) against the men for violating Section 144 and also included sections dealing with vandalism and ransacking of public properties.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate on Saturday, who approved the request to release them on bail.

The protesters had also brought lotay to the site and raised slogans of turncoat.

Faheem Khan, a PTI MP from Karachi who was also present during the protest, said the defectors won the 2018 general elections on a PTI ticket and were, therefore, being “committing treason by conspiring” to vote against him.

Attaullah Khan, another ruling MP, said the workers of the party will go after the defectors.

He demanded the defectors must return to the party fold and apologise to Khan, adding if they have any grievances, they should resign and contest the election anew.

Staff Report

Pakistan Today
