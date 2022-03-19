NATIONAL

PM to lay foundation stone of ring road project

By Staff Report
BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN - JUNE 13: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - " PAKISTANI PM OFFICE/ HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) arrives to attend the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 13, 2019. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar accompanied him. (Photo by PAKISTANI FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY/ HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited 38 kilometres Rawalpindi Ring Road extension later today.

On this occasion, he will also address a gathering of participants.

The Punjab government has provided Rs5.9 billion for land acquisition of the road. So far, Rs2.3 billion has been spent on it.

Six lanes will be constructed in the road whereas four interchanges will be built on Banth-Chak Beli Khan Road, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian.

Last year, the project scam emerged after Khan took notice of purported changes to the re-alignment of the project, which allegedly not only increased the cost of the project by Rs25 billion but also benefited some private housing schemes.

Staff Report

