PM to lay foundation stone of ring road project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited 38 kilometres Rawalpindi Ring Road extension later today.

On this occasion, he will also address a gathering of participants.

The Punjab government has provided Rs5.9 billion for land acquisition of the road. So far, Rs2.3 billion has been spent on it.

Six lanes will be constructed in the road whereas four interchanges will be built on Banth-Chak Beli Khan Road, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian.

Last year, the project scam emerged after Khan took notice of purported changes to the re-alignment of the project, which allegedly not only increased the cost of the project by Rs25 billion but also benefited some private housing schemes.