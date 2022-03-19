NATIONAL

Delegation highlights GB tourism potential in New York

By Staff Report
A general view of the Lower Kachura Lake half frozen is seen from the Shangrila Resort, about 6 Km from Skardu on January 24, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK: A Gilgit-Baltistan minister highlighted the picturesque region’s tremendous tourism potential and opportunities at a well-attended event organised by Pakistan’s mission in New York.

Minister of Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan, who is leading the delegation, told the gathering comprising members of the Pakistan-American business community Islamabad was paying special attention to promoting tourism in GB.

Welcoming the delegation, Consul General Ayesha Ali underscored the importance of tourism and the hospitality industry in the uplift of the national economy, saying the region enjoyed great tourism potential.

The purpose of the event was to bring out the unique tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan, enhance tourist flow, underscore investment opportunities, and promote the positive image of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Khan sensitised the participants about major investment opportunities in tourism infrastructure, adventure sports and tourism services in GB.

He also briefed them about various measures taken by the regional government for the facilitation of tourists like deputing the tourist police and establishing a tourist helpline for security and provision of timely assistance to tourists.

GB Tourism Secretary Raja Rasheed Ali gave a brief presentation on investment opportunities in the region.

A short film showcasing the beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan was also screened at the event followed by a question-answer session.

The delegation also shared publicity material and documentaries for the projection of GB tourism potential in the United States.

Staff Report

